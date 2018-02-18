JetBlue offering free flights to South Florida for family members of school shooting victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – JetBlue is reaching out to those affected by the school shooting in Parkland.
The airline is now offering free flights to Fort Lauderdale for the family members who lost loved ones in Wednesday’s tragedy.
“We are deeply saddened by the news of Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, and our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones,” the company said on their website. “This week’s events are felt by all of our 21,000 crew members, many of whom live in, work from and travel through the Broward County area, home to our focus city, Fort Lauderdale. We want to do our part to help the community, and support South Florida through this difficult time.”
The company said a number of JetBlue volunteers will be available in their Orlando-based Family Assistance Center to help book free air travel for families traveling to Parkland. They will also provide access to free ground transportation with the rideshare company Lyft.
JetBlue also teamed up with the Florida Panthers to hold a blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., in Sunrise.
On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and killed 17 people.
An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.
