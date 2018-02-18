Hillsborough authorities seek missing, endangered man, 68

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered man who is without his medication.
Ansel Hammond, 68, was last seen in the area of 4800 N Hwy 301 in Tampa. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Before his disappearance, Hammond was wearing a white button-down shirt, a brown long sleeve plaid shirt, a white undershirt and black/gold sneakers, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813/247-8200.
