Florida suspect’s red flags weren’t enough to stop gun buy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – All the danger signs around the suspect in the Florida school shooting were not enough for relatives, authorities or his school to request a judicial order that might have barred him from possessing guns.

Just five states have laws that allow family members, guardians or police to ask judges to temporarily strip gun rights from people who show warning signs of violence.

The measures are called “red flag laws” or gun violence restraining orders. Supporters say they can save lives by stopping some shootings and suicides.

Florida, where Nikolas Cruz is accused of using an AR-15 rifle to kill 17 people at his former high school, does not have such a law.

In 2014, California became the first state to let family members ask a judge to remove firearms from a relative who appears to pose a threat.

