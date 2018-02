ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – State law enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old Orlando girl.

According to officials, Alice Johnson was last seen in the 9000 block of Eastport Terrace in Orlando.

Alice has short blue and brown hair and may be carrying a blue and white striped backpack.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.