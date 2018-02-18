Citrus officials release names of deputies involved in fatal shooting of Hernando man

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has named the deputies involved in a shooting that left a Hernando man dead on Saturday.

Brian Batchelder, 28, was killed after he led deputies on a pursuit and rammed a sheriff’s office vehicle, injuring a deputy.

Per agency policy, the deputies involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said. The officers were identified Sunday as Ryne Rainy and Michael Anger. Both officers have been employed by the sheriff’s office since 2017. It’s unclear which officer was injured.

Deputies responded to the Hernando Plaza where U.S. 41 meets State Road 200 after Batchelder threatened to shoot someone at Xtreme Games. Officials said Batchelder led deputies on a high-speed chase before he slammed into a sheriff’s vehicle, pushing it into three parked cars. The impact of the crash sent the parked vehicles into one of the deputies, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details are immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: