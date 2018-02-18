Authorities identify 2 people killed in apparent murder-suicide in Homosassa

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus authorities say two people died in an apparent murder-suicide in Homosassa over the weekend.
Investigators believe 31-year-old Bruce Leonard of Homosassa shot and killed 42-year-old Erin Cain Prost before he turned the gun on himself.
Their exact cause of death has yet to be determined.
