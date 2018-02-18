Anna Gasser tops qualifying for women’s snowboard big air

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Snowboard big air at Olympics

A heavy round of qualifying in women’s snowboard big air set the stage for what’s sure to be an incredibly progressive final, and it was Austria’s Anna Gasser leading the field.

Over the last year or two, doubles have taken women’s snowboard by storm. And sure enough, the double came out in qualifying.

Gasser, the favorite for gold in this event, was the only rider to land a double cork 1080, and she was rewarded with the top score of the qualifying round (a 98.0)

Last week’s slopestyle gold and silver medalists, Team USA’s Jamie Anderson and Canada’s Laurie Blouin, landed double cork 900s. U.S. rider Julia Marino nailed a cab double underflip.

All four of those riders safely advanced to the final round.

But doubles weren’t the only tricks scoring big.

Japan’s Yuka Fujimori and Reira Iwabuchi and New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski Synnott all landed variations of the 900 and finished inside the top five overall. Switzerland’s Sina Candian also made the final after landing a frontside 1080.

Results

The top 12 riders have advanced to the final.

1. Anna Gasser (AUT), 98.00
2. Yuka Fujimori (JPN), 94.25
3. Reira Iwabuchi (JPN), 92.75
4. Laurie Blouin (CAN), 92.25
5. Zoi Sadowski Synnott (NZL), 92.00
6. Jamie Anderson (USA), 90.00
7. Miyabi Onitsuka (JPN), 86.50
8. Sina Candrian (SUI), 86.00
9. Julia Marino (USA), 85.25
10. Silje Norendal (NOR), 77.50
11. Spencer O’Brien (CAN), 76.75
12. Jessika Jenson (USA), 76.25

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s