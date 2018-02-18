7 people ejected from SUV in Polk County crash, part of I-4 closed

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of I-4 in Polk County is closed following a crash with several injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 2003 Chevy SUV was headed east on I-4 around 10 a.m. near milepost 50 when the driver lost control for an unknown reason.

Investigators say the SUV went into the center median and flipped over into the westbound lanes.

All seven people in the SUV were ejected when it flipped over, FHP troopers say. Several of them were taken to Lakeland Regional with serious injuries.

Troopers have shut down the westbound lanes of I-4 while they investigate. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Map of crash provided by FHP.

 

