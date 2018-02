BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are trying to reunite a 4-year-old with family members after she was found walking in Bradenton.

Bradenton police posted a photo of the girl on Twitter Sunday morning asking if anyone recognized her.

Officers believe here name is Jamere Brown. They say she was found walking on 9th Avenue near 1st Street East.

The little girl is safe, but police are trying to find her family.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 932-9300.

Does anyone recognize this young lady? She is 4, we think her name is Jamere Brown. Found on 9th Ave and 1st St E. She is safe. We are trying to find her family. If you have any info call 941 932-9300 pic.twitter.com/uXmwsEd69C — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPolice) February 18, 2018