14-year-old victim of Port Richey shooting dies from injuries, search for shooter continues

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old who was shot in Port Richey last week has died, deputies say.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Christian Robinson was shot on Ridge Crest Drive around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. He passed away Saturday night, deputies say.

Investigators say the shooter fired multiple rounds into a car outside of a home. Deputies are still searching for the person responsible.

They believe the shooter is a white man with a pierced eyebrow and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hat and dark clothing. On Friday, the sheriff’s office released a composite sketch of the person they’re looking for.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect is driving an older black four-door Mazda with no hubcaps and black rims. The car was last seen headed east on Ridge Crest Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.