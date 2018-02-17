Vigil held in St. Pete for victims of Parkland school shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A vigil was held at William’s Park in St. Petersburg Saturday evening to remember the victims that died earlier this week during a school shooting in Parkland.

There, lawmakers, faith leaders, community activists and other advocates came together call for gun reform. They said they want to see lawmakers ban use of assault rifles, bump stocks and implement better background checks for those buying weapons.

“I think we need to examine people that do have possessions of guns and realize that our law enforcement often struggles in times of crisis to have accurate shots and identify who is the perpetrator,” said Lisa Perry of Women’s March of Florida Pinellas Co. “We need to realize these need to be highly educated, well-trained gun carriers and I don’t know I would trust an 18-year-old with that type of decision making.”

Nikolas Cruz, 18, admitted to killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday. He remains in jail and plans to plead guilty, according to his public defender.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd disagrees with some of the comments made at Saturday’s rally. The sheriff believes the best way to tackle an active shooter is to have trained staff and students on campuses as the first line of defense, and he has implemented the Sentinel Program in Polk County.

Several staff members at Southeastern University have been trained to carry a concealed weapon on campus.

“We can inculcate the Sentinel Program very easily into state law, along with Sheriff Isreal’s recommendations of giving us more tools in the Baker Act laws so that we can help people in advance, so that we can help create training of the staff, teacher administrators and the students, so we can make a positive difference up front and if all of that is not sufficient, we’ll have several people on campus that are qualified and ready to stand in the gap between good and evil and stop the active shooter,” said Sheriff Judd.

“The focus should be on creating conditions where school shootings don’t happen in the first place and that starts with limiting access to guns,” Florida Education Association President Joanne McCall said in a statement.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

RELATED COVERAGE-