The Podium Day 8: Gus Kenworthy on empowering LGBTQ athletes; Devin Logan on slopestyle

NBC Olympics.com Published:

On the Day 8 episode of The Podium, Gus Kenworthy discusses his journey to PyeongChang, how he calmed his parents’ nerves, and how he sees being out at the Olympics as a tremendous opportunity.

Kenworthy also offers advice for parents and youth coaches on how to create a supporive environment for all children, including kids that are LGBTQ.

Plus, Devin Logan explains the sport of slopestyle, the innovations that changed freeskiing, and why being known as a rebellious sport is freeing. Her father, Jerry, also makes an appearance to detail what makes Logan so competitive. 

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s