Rays trade Jake Odorizzi to Twins in exchange for minor-league shortstop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have sent starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor-league shortstop Jermaine Palacios, the team said in a statement.

Odorizzi, 27, was traded to the Rays in 2012 and leaves the team with 124 starts (fifth), 698 innings (sixth), 40 wins (tied for sixth) and 639 strikeouts (fifth). He was 10-8 with a 4.14 ERA (100 ERA+), 1.24 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings last season, CBS Sports reports.

Palacios, 20, batted .296/.333/.454 with 21 doubles, 10 triples, 13 homers and 20 stolen bases between Class A (62 games) and Class A-Advanced (62 games as well) last season.

