Police investigate threatening note found at Manatee High School

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police are investigating a threatening note found at Manatee High School.

A student found the note Thursday that threatened violence to people at the school. According to police, the note indicates that a shooting will happen on the Manatee High School Campus at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Bradenton officers began investigating after school staff members seized the note and notified the school’s resource officer. At this time, Bradenton police say detectives are actively pursuing leads in the investigation.

They also say proactive measures have been set in place. There will be an increased police presence at Manatee High and all other local schools.

The School District of Manatee County thanks local Law Enforcement Officers for providing an additional presence and patrols at and around our schools today. We look forward to their continued assistance tomorrow. Please thank them when you see them. #WeManatee — Manatee Schools (@Manateeschools) February 16, 2018

Anyone with information about the note is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300. You can also email your information to CrimeTips@CityofBradenton.com or contact Crime Stoppers.