Police investigate homicide after man’s body found in Tampa

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa after a man’s body was found Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 5200 block of Sonora Court and discovered his lifeless body.

Police said it’s still unclear how long the man had been dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Police are considering the death suspicious in nature. His exact cause of death has yet to be determined, but police say it was due to homicidal violence, adding that foul play is suspected and the death does not appear to be random.

At this point, no arrests have been made in connection with this case.

Anyone with information regarding the death should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s