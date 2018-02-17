Police investigate homicide after man’s body found in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa after a man’s body was found Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 5200 block of Sonora Court and discovered his lifeless body.

Police said it’s still unclear how long the man had been dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Police are considering the death suspicious in nature. His exact cause of death has yet to be determined, but police say it was due to homicidal violence, adding that foul play is suspected and the death does not appear to be random.

At this point, no arrests have been made in connection with this case.

Anyone with information regarding the death should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

