Police increase presence at Pinellas Park HS after Snapchat threat

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Snapchat post threatening a school shooting at Pinellas Park High School has prompted extra police presence at the school in the coming days, authorities said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department and school officials were made aware of a post circulating social media, warning students not to come to school on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and threatening a possible school shooting.

The post did not mention Pinellas Park High specifically, but it was allegedly written on a bathroom wall at the school.

Beginning Monday, there will be an increased police presence at Pinellas Park High School and Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School, which is located directly across the street.

Police have yet to substantiate the credibility of the threat.

The Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland continues to reverberate across the country. Schools across the Tampa Bay area have received a rash of copycat threats made against their schools.

On Friday, South Carolina teen was arrested after he posted a Snapchat message threatening “Round 2 FL tomorrow.”

In the Tampa Bay area, Polk County Public Schools and the School District of Manatee County were made aware of a number of threats made against several schools in their districts and have also ordered an increased police presence at a number of schools.

