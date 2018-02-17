Police increase presence at Pinellas Park HS after Snapchat threat

By Published: Updated:
School Lockers
AP Photo

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Snapchat post threatening a school shooting at Pinellas Park High School has prompted extra police presence at the school in the coming days, authorities said.

RELATED: Copycat shooting threats at Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee schools not credible; schools remain on high alert

The Pinellas Park Police Department and school officials were made aware of a post circulating social media, warning students not to come to school on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and threatening a possible school shooting.

The post did not mention Pinellas Park High specifically, but it was allegedly written on a bathroom wall at the school.

Beginning Monday, there will be an increased police presence at Pinellas Park High School and Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School, which is located directly across the street.

Police have yet to substantiate the credibility of the threat.

The Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland continues to reverberate across the country. Schools across the Tampa Bay area have received a rash of copycat threats made against their schools.

On Friday, South Carolina teen was arrested after he posted a Snapchat message threatening “Round 2 FL tomorrow.”

In the Tampa Bay area, Polk County Public Schools and the School District of Manatee County were made aware of a number of threats made against several schools in their districts and have also ordered an increased police presence at a number of schools.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s