Photos: OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey

Team USA men’s hockey fell to the Olympic Athlete from Russia team 4-0 in the PyeongChang Winter Games on Saturday.
With the win, OAR is now at the top of Group B with a bye to the quarterfinals. Check out photos from the game below.
OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey
OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey x
Latest Galleries
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Worried parents wait for students
-
Person detained after deadly shooting at Fla. high school
-
Students flee Broward County high school after reported shooting
-
Shooting reported at Broward County high school
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Model Olympians: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue
-
Model Olympian: Alex Deibold
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympians: USA Curling