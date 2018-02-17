Parkland school shooting brings up tragic memories for former Pinellas Park teacher

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — For one Tampa Bay area teacher, the school shooting in Parkland brings up unwanted memories.

It was 30 years ago, on Feb. 11, 1988, that she experienced a life-changing moment while at Pinellas Park High School

Two 15-year-olds shot a student teacher, an administrator and an assistant principal who later died. It’s a day Susan Earley will never forget.

“I taught from 1976 until 2011 at Pinellas Park,” she said.

Earley vividly remembers the day shots rang out on campus back in 1988.

“I think they’d stolen a gun and they brought it to school and showed it to someone,” she said.

When school administrators found the boys, Earley remembers a “tussle between the administrators and one of the kids.”

She says that’s when the other student fired a stolen .38 caliber gun.

“It killed the assistant principal and injured the other teacher and there was also a shot that injured the student teacher,” Earley said.

She says hearing of another school shooting brings up a lot of memories she’d rather forget.

“Every single time…I just can’t. You can tell how it upsets me because nothing has been done,” she said. “And now it’s just all about politics and nothing about saving the kids or the teachers….nothing. We need to really make it clear that everyone in this country is sick and tired of this and they need to do something or they need to leave.”

Jason McCoy and Jason Harless were the two students involved in that school shooting. McCoy served two years in prison and Harless served eight.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

RELATED COVERAGE-