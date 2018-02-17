Newborn twins found dead inside suitcase in Arkansas

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KARK) – The bodies of two newborn babies have been found inside a purple suitcase near a ditch in Arkansas.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the infants, who appeared to be twins, were found shortly before 2 p.m. Friday along County Road 62, near Wynne.

It’s unclear who made the discovery, but people who live in the area say it’s not uncommon for people to dump items on the road.

“It’s just horrible,” says Alice Cummings, “It’s like this if they didn’t want them all they had to do was bring the babies to the hospital, somewhere, but not put them in the suitcase”.

Anyone with information on the identity of the babies or a suspect is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (870) 238-5700.

