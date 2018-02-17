Men’s Curling Night 5: Japan defeats Team USA in rout

It just wasn’t Team USA’s night.

Japan held Shuster’s team to just two points in seven ends of play in an 8-2 rout of the Americans.

The U.S. made just 61 percent of their takeouts, whereas Japan was successful on 94 percent, and had 31 takeouts in all. The Japanese squad, led by skip Yusuke Morozumi, scored in the first three ends – two in the first, and one each in the second and third – to take a quick 4-0 lead. Shuster missed double takeout attempts in both the second and third ends, setting up difficulties he would face all night.

The U.S. finally found the scoreboard in the fifth end when they were able to clear the house and land Shuster’s final throw on the button for two. That was the only end they would score all game.

Japan answered with two of their own in the sixth and seventh ends. After Morozumi landed his final throw of the seventh next to another stone right on the top of the button, Shuster went hard for a triple takeout attempt that again failed as the U.S. stone sailed off the left side of the board, leaving two yellows inside for the game winners.

Both teams were tied for fourth in the team standings heading into the game. The U.S. falls to 2-3, now tied for fifth. Japan improves to 3-2, tied for third overall.