Man’s body recovered at scene of mobile home fire in North Tampa

By Published:
File photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man’s body was found at the scene of a mobile home fire in North Tampa Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Jersey Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of E. Linebaugh Ave. around 4:30 p.m., the agency said in a release.

Crews observed heavy flames coming from the east side of the home.

Firefighters found the body of a man in his 60s as the fire was being extinguished.

Officials said a neighbor busted a window and tried to get the man out of the home, but he was unsuccessful and suffered minor injuries as a result. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Although the fire does not appear suspicious in nature, an Arson Task Force was called to the scene to investigate.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s