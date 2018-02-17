Man’s body recovered at scene of mobile home fire in North Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man’s body was found at the scene of a mobile home fire in North Tampa Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Jersey Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of E. Linebaugh Ave. around 4:30 p.m., the agency said in a release.

Crews observed heavy flames coming from the east side of the home.

Firefighters found the body of a man in his 60s as the fire was being extinguished.

Officials said a neighbor busted a window and tried to get the man out of the home, but he was unsuccessful and suffered minor injuries as a result. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Although the fire does not appear suspicious in nature, an Arson Task Force was called to the scene to investigate.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

