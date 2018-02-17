Lindsey Vonn misses the podium

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KXAN) — It was a disappointing debut in PyeongChang for Lindsey Vonn as she missed the podium in the Women’s Super G. But the Olympic fan favorite has two more shots at a medal.

Vonn was the first skier on the course, something she called a pretty big disadvantage. There were no opportunities to watch other skiers on the course or lessons to learn from their mistakes, only time to stand at the bottom of the course and watch as other skiers beat her time.

Vonn went way wide on one of the last turns after skiing a near perfect run.

“I attacked. I gave it everything. I have no regrets. Yes, I made a mistake at the bottom, but that’s what happens in Super G,” Vonn said afterward.

She finished in sixth place and jokingly said she was happy she didn’t finish fourth—which of course means missing the medal by just one spot.

Now Vonn is looking ahead to her next two events. At 33, she’s trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic alpine medal.