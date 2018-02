HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing, endangered 54-year-old man.

Tuyen Pham left his residence at an undisclosed location in Hillsborough County and has not been seen or heard from ever since.

Officials say Pham has mental health issues and is in need of his medications.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should notify the agency at 813-247-8200.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: