HCC Ybor City campus president arrested for DUI

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — The president of Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City campus was arrested by FHP troopers for DUI early Friday morning.

An arrest report shows 48-year-old Shawn Robinson was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. while he was headed east on I-4, just west of Mango Road.

According to troopers, Robinson was driving on the interstate without his headlights on, and then failed to move over when he passed a trooper’s car with its emergency lights activated.

When a trooper started following the car, Robinson was seen running a red light on Mango Road at US-92, the arrest report says.

Robinson was eventually pulled over in a private parking lot. Two troopers at the scene said they noticed signs of impairment and smelled alcohol.

According to the arrest report, Robinson couldn’t remember where he was coming from and paused several seconds before answering questions. A trooper said he also changed answers to questions he had already answered.

Jail records show Robinson had a BAC of .17 and .18.

He was charged with driving under the influence and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. He has since been released.

According to the HCC website, Robinson has served as the Ybor City campus president since September 2007.

Last year, the president of the main HCC campus was also arrested on a DUI charge.