Finland cruises past Sweden 7-2, advance to semi-finals

Their Olympic debut did not go as planned. Starting off with losses to the U.S and Canada, Finland had to make a change if they wanted to keep their medal hopes alive.
Well, something did change and their hopes for a medal are still very much alive.
In a group effort, and an offensive one at that, Finland thorougly dominated Sweden 7-2 in the women’s quarterfinals at Gangneug Hockey Centre in PyeongChang.
With the win, Noora Raty surpassed Swiss goaltender Florence Shelling for most wins in the tournament. Raty has tied the Olympic record for wins in the tournament, with nine.
Finland and the United States will have a rematch. The two teams will face off in the semifinals.
Petra Nieminen, the youngest member of team Finland at a ripe 19 years old, got the offensive outburst started.
A relentless forecheck combined with constant battle in front of the net, Finland dominated from the get go.
At 13:45 of the first frame, Nieminen tapped in a sweet feed from Venla Hovi to open the scoring for the Fins.