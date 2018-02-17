FHP: Brevard County deputy killed in crash with semi-truck

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy is dead following a collision with a semi-truck, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

According to our NBC affiliate WESH, the crash happened Saturday morning on Interstate 95 near State Road 50. The crash involved the deputy’s marked patrol car.

Authorities have not yet identified the deputy.

FHP troopers are expected to provide more information later Saturday morning.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: