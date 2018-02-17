Concealed carry school districts in Texas hope to protect students

(KFDX) – Two school districts in Texas have been allowing members of their staffs to carry concealed weapons for years, in hopes of protecting students.

Faculty members are selected by the school board and trained beyond just receiving a Concealed Carry License. Those teacher’s names and the number of guns are not released, in order to make it harder for a possible intruder to plan for what they will face.

“They keep it on them at all times,” said Harrold Superintendent David Thweatt. “Folks who come in, if they are coming in to do something like what just happened, then they don’t know where they are going to meet resistance and that is very critical to our plan.”

Leaders in both Harrold and Holliday Independent School Districts say the majority of the feedback they have received about the decision has been positive.

Parents were skeptical for the first several years, but that all changed in December 2012 after Sandy Hook, now they are, for the most part, on board with the policies.

As far as the students, most are unaware members of the faculty are even carrying guns.

