Art: The heart and Seoul of Korea

Erin Cargile Published:
An exhibit at Korea's National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

SEOUL (NEXSTAR) — It’s a country rich in history and tradition, but South Korea is always pushing the envelope into the future. That’s especially true when it comes to art.

Korea’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art is one of the oldest museums of its kind in Asia but is filled with powerful messages that point to the future and grab your attention.

From a room full of automatic rifles, to stories on the big screen, a trip to the museum is a moving experience.

“It expresses the tragic and heroic and dramatic history of this country through the 20th century,” explained museum director Bartomeu Mari.

Some of it is not so pretty and a lot to take in.

One exhibit features a white wall — an emotional journey — walking people through the timeline and personal pain of four “comfort women” – abducted and forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army.

“It’s a very, I would say, dramatic illustrative vision on how history was also told by the voices of those who didn’t win,” Mari said.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s