American fans show love for the red, white and blue at Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) — A 14-hour plane ride and a 4-hour drive from Seoul to Pyeongchang didn’t stop United States fans from attending this year’s Winter Games.

“When we knew we were going to the Olympics, we went all out,” California native Midnight Webber said. “We knew we were going to rep the USA to the fullest.”

Decked out in red, white and blue – there’s no lack of confidence in Team USA.

“We are here to watch the United States of America wreak some havoc in the 2018 Olympics,” said Florida native Brad Batcho.

People from all over the country have come together to watch American athletes compete on an Olympic stage.

Despite their differences, representing the stars and stripes is a strong unifying force.

“I’m from Indonesia, born Indonesian initially, originally,” Hardien Natale said. “And being an American feels great. I got my citizenship in America, and being able to represent an American and other countries feels amazing. It’s just a lot of that patriotism flowing through me.”

Savannah Bowman and her friends are part of the military and are stationed in South Korea. She admits Pyeongchang is beautiful but says nothing compares to her home state of Tennessee.

“I love other countries but I think home is where it’s at for me, and that’s in the US,” she said.

Although thousands of miles away from home, American pride knows no distance.