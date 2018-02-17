14-year-old Parkland shooting victim honored, remembered at color guard competition in Plant City

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — High school students in the Tampa Bay area and all across the nation have had heavy hearts this week following the Parkland school shooting.

Students felt that again on Saturday at a winter color guard competition in Plant City where one of the victims of the shooting was supposed to perform.

Color guard teams from across the state competed while holding back tears as they remembered one of their competitors.

“Gina, she was a color guard girl, she was on their JV team and I probably have seen her,” said Aleena Voorhees, a senior at Oviedo High School. “We’ve been in the same room as her and I can’t imagine one of our JV members gone, I don’t know if I could handle it.”

Freshman Gina Montalto is gone, but certainly not forgotten.

The Durant High School gym was full of students Saturday morning wearing ribbons to honor her and the other 16 victims.

“My heart goes out to every single student, teacher and staff member at that high school,” said Brooke Astacio, a senior at Oviedo.

Astacio and her team performed “Gone Too Soon.” The performance was originally for the Pulse nightclub victims but this week, tragedy struck again and the performance is more fitting now than ever.

“It’s hard to deal with. To think what we’ve been performing about is actually needed and people need that healing which I wish they didn’t, I wish none of this was needed,” said Voorhees.

“We want people to know we care about the school and we care about what happened to the people and it’s not just their community problem, it’s everyone and we are all trying to deal with it,” another student added.

As we all try to deal and heal, it’s the small reminders students are holding on to.

“Hold your friends tight, hold your children tight. I mean, they’re in heaven, they’re in a good place,” said Voorhees.

Tonight at 11 before the awards ceremony, the crowd will pause for a moment of silence to remember the Parkland shooting victims.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

