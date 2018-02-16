Warning signs to look out for to prevent mass school shootings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTTA) — A PSA video was released by the parents of the students who died in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.
The parents said keeping your eyes open for warning signs in kids is a tough lesson to learn, but a surprising one.
Licensed Psychologist Dr. Stacy Scheckner spoke with Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann Friday morning about the red flags presented in the PSA video.
Watch the video above to learn more.
An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.
