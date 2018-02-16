Warning signs to look out for to prevent mass school shootings

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle GuyardoStorm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2013, file photo, a bus traveling from Newtown, Conn., to Monroe stops near 26 angel signs posted along the roadside in Monroe, Conn., on the first day of classes for Sandy Hook Elementary School students since the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting. The massacre in Newtown, in which a mentally troubled young man killed 26 children and teachers, served as a rallying cry for gun-control advocates across the nation. But in the three years since, many states have moved in the opposite direction, embracing the National Rifle Associations axiom that more good guys with guns are needed to deter mass shootings. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTTA) — A PSA video was released by the parents of the students who died in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

The parents said keeping your eyes open for warning signs in kids is a tough lesson to learn, but a surprising one.

Licensed Psychologist Dr. Stacy Scheckner spoke with Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann Friday morning about the red flags presented in the PSA video.

Watch the video above to learn more.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

RELATED COVERAGE-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s