Two-sport athlete Ester Ledecka surprise gold medalist in her second-best sport

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Ester Ledecka

Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)
Silver: Anna Veith (Austria)
Bronze: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)

Ester Ledecka, a two-sport athlete from the Czech Republic who is also competing in Alpine snowboarding in PyeongChang, was the surprise gold medalist in super-G. 

Wearing bib No. 26, Ledecka bested defending Olympic champion Anna Veith by just .01 seconds. 

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein earned the bronze medal. 

Vonn, in her first Olympic race since 2010, finished tied for sixth. 

 

The start of the race was delayed one hour due to strong winds. 

Vonn is expected to return to the snow Tuesday in the downhill. She won the 2010 Olympic gold medal in the event. 

The next Alpine skiing event is men’sgiant slalom on Saturday, when Ted Ligety will race to defend his Olympic title. 

Schedule:

