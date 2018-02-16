Tampa mayor lashes out at lawmakers on Twitter in wake of school shooting in Parkland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn lashed out in a tweet on Friday over the Parkland mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 people.

The mayor wrote “Mad… damn right. Tired of worthless members of Congress who show up on the scene for a cheap political hit, tweet prayers and return to DC and do nothing.”

Mayor Buckhorn told News Channel 8 the tweet was simply prompted by being a dad.

“I have two girls. I share the same frustration and anger and I have a platform and a voice,” Buckhorn said.

The tweet comes shortly after news broke that the FBI received a tip last month that the suspect in the shooting had a “desire to kill” and access to guns and could be plotting an attack, but agents failed to investigate.

A person who was close to Nikolas Cruz called the FBI’s tip line on Jan. 5 and provided information about Cruz’s weapons and his erratic behavior, including his disturbing social media posts.

The caller was concerned that Cruz could attack a school.

Late Friday afternoon, Florida Governor Rick Scott called for the resignation of FBI Director Christopher A. Wray in light of the new revelations.

Governor Scott said, “The FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable. The FBI has admitted that they were contacted last month by a person who called to inform them of Cruz’s ‘desire to kill people,’ and ‘the potential of him conducting a school shooting.'”

Mayor Buckhorn tweeted today, “Tired of schools spending more time on active shooter drills, than SAT prep. Tired of FL Legislature controlled by the NRA.”

When asked about the governor’s call for Wray’s resignation, Buckhorn said “it’s playing politics,” and that tangible solutions and gun control are what’s needed.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

