Sources: Brother of accused Stoneman Douglas HS shooter involuntarily committed to mental institution

(WFLA) – The brother of the accused Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz has been committed to a mental institution under Florida’s Baker Act, sources tell WPTV.

Authorities say Cruz killed 17 people and injured at least 14 during a shooting at the school Wednesday afternoon.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

