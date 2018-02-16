Self-Love Morning Rituals

Love is in the air this February…So why don’t we focus on a little self-love, too?! Author, nutritionist, natural food chef, fitness guru and all around positive influence Marni Wasserman is here with four healthy things you can do for self love/care:

Ritual 1: Hydrate with either something warm like lemon water or something cold like filtered water with Ormus Super Greens

Ritual 2: Read/Journal/Meditate

Ritual 3: Do any form of exercise; whether it be light stretching, pilates or using yoga therapy balls

Ritual 4: Make yourself a delicious smoothie, smoothie bowl or warming elixir