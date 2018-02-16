GoFundMe donations for Florida school shooting victims, families, surpass $861,000 in one day

(WFLA) – A GoFundMe account created to help the victims and families impacted by the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has raised more than $861,000 since the fund was created yesterday.

15,639 people have contributed to the “Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund” as of 1:55 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

The fundraising goal moves higher as more money is donated. When we checked yesterday, the fundraising goal was $300,000. Now it is $2 million.

People have also been leaving their condolences and comments on the GoFundMe page.

“Placing hands upon the backs of the parents, educators and all of the students that are so horribly affected by this senseless tragedy. You are all in my prayers,” said Kimberly Weichert.

“This donation is from Salvation Tattoo Coral Springs. From a customer who got a tattoo in memory of a friend she lost at the high school. Our prayers go out to all the families,” said Jason Daigi.

“17 dollars for 17 dead. How many more deaths will America need before change occurs? Every single shooting breaks my heart. Every single time politicians do nothing. My heart goes out to everyone affected by the shooting, in particular the families of the dead and injured. I hope my donation helps cover the hospital bill for the wounded,” said Anna Kana.

The Broward County Education Foundation included the following information when it created the fund:

“Broward County Public Schools district is dealing with the unimaginable tragedy that unfolded on February 14th at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

There are no words to express the sorrow that we are all feeling.

Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting.

Together with Superintendent Robert Runcie, the School Board of Broward County, Broward County Mayor Beam Furr and Commissioners, Broward Legislative Delegation and Broward County Public Schools family, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, as well as the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas community.

We are Broward Education Foundation – the ONLY 501(c)3 direct support organization solely dedicated to raising funds for Broward County Public Schools.

There are no platform fees for using GoFundMe, so 100% of the funds collected after payment processing charges will go directly to the victims and families.

Thank you for your support.”

The state of Florida will be paying for the victims’s funerals and medical expenses.

RELATED COVERAGE-