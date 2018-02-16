Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: February 5 to February 10, 2018

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from February 5 to February 10, 2018.
Real Del Monte Pastes y Mas at 1417 Cleveland St. in Clearwater, 28 violations
- The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
- There was a buildup of food debris and soil residue on the equipment door handles.
- A stop sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This included: shredded beef at 52°F.
Royal Super Buffet at 9550-1 US. 19 in Port Richey, 32 violations
- Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in walk-in cooler. This included: raw chicken over beef and seafood, raw chicken over carrots, calamari and shrimp.
- The handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to items that were being stored in the sink.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held more than 24 hours without being properly being date marked. This included egg rolls.
Los Mexicanos at 38954 US. Hwy. 19 in Tarpon Springs, 29 violations
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was marked with a date that exceeds seven days after being opening. This included: pork, beef and brown sauce.
- The restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: beef 46°F, cooked poblano 45°F, pork 45°F, sauce 45°F and poultry 77°F.
Hooks Bar and Grill LLC at 611 Destiny Dr. in Ruskin, 26 violations
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Ten droppings were found behind the upright freezer near the mop sink and ten droppings were found in between the wall and back of chest freezer.
- The floor drains and covers were heavily soiled underneath the prep table.
- The cutting board contained cut marks which were no longer cleanable.
Gyro Zone at 2709 University Sq. Dr. in Tampa, 27 violations
- There were live, small flying insects in the kitchen and food preparation area. Multiple flies were found in the kitchen.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: chicken 52°F, beef 57°F and meat mix 56°F.
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.
Gandy Sandbar and Grill at 10056 Gandy Blvd. N. In St. Petersburg, 30 violations
- Rodent nesting materials were present in the liquor room.
- The bathroom facility was not clean.
- A stop sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This included: hot dogs 49°F, salsa 44°F and buttermilk 44°F.
Castile at 3701 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach, 28 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked potatoes 71°, butter 67°F and salad 51°F.
- There were ten flies in different areas throughout the kitchen.
- There was no proof of parasite destruction or aquaculture documentation for cold smoked salmon served raw.
China King at 3163 Curlew Rd. #3 in Oldsmar, 33 violations
- Stored food was not covered in walk-in cooler. This included: cut vegetables, sauce, chicken and egg rolls.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based on their minimum required cooking temperature. This included raw chicken over raw beef.
- A build-up of grease, dust and debris was found on the hood filters.