Ram trucks recalled to fix problem with gear shifters

FILE - This July 13, 2011, file photo shows the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck at a dealership in Hillsboro, Ore. Fiat Chrysler will buy back about 300,000 Ram pickup trucks in the biggest such action in U.S. history as part of a deal with U.S. safety regulators to settle legal problems in about two-dozen recalls, two people briefed on the matter say. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 229,000 Ram trucks, mostly in North America, because they can be shifted out of park without a key in the ignition or a foot on the brake.

The recall covers certain 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups. Also included are 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks. All are from 2017 and 2018 and have steering column shifters.

U.S. government documents say if the brake pedal is pushed for a long time when the trucks are running and in park, the brake-shift interlock pin can become lodged in an open position, increasing the risk of an unintended rollaway.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update software and replace a part if needed in a recall that starts March 30.

