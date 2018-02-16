Public Defender: Admitted school shooter plans to plead guilty

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Admitted school shooter Nikolas Cruz plans to plead guilty, according to his public defender.

Public defener Howard Finkelstein told CNN:

“It’s to avoid the unnecessary arduous long painful traumatic reenactment of something that is so horrific the families and the community should not have to relive. Everybody knows who committed the crime and that the only question is does he live or does he die. It seems it’s in no one’s interest to do the same old legal dance we have seen play out across the country way too many times. This is an opportunity to put the criminal case behind and help the victims’ families begin to try and pick up pieces of their lives for our community to heal and to figure out how we stop these things from ever happening again.”

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

