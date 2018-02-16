Police investigate shooting 2 blocks away from Middleton High School in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is responding to reports of shots fired near Middleton High School in Tampa.

The incident occurred in a medical center parking lot in the 2400 block of Osborne, two blocks away from the school, which is located at 4801 N 22nd St.

Hillsborough County Schools was made aware of the incident and is taking the proper measures to ensure students are safe.

This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for updates.

