Parkland shooting victims touched the lives of those around them

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two students were laid to rest on Friday as the community struggles to come to grips with this nightmare.

On Wednesday, Annika Dean received frantic texts from her son who was trapped inside a classroom during the shooting.

“It shook me, it really shook me,” she said.

For Dean, this was an awful case of deja vu.

“Jan. 6, 2017, I was in the Fort Lauderdale Airport during the mass shooting where five people lost their lives,” said Dean.

Now, her son has endured the same. Some of the victims were his friends.

“It was hard being in a room with a gunman shooting people, it was hard. But this has hurt me much more on a deep level than the airport shooting,” said Dean.

Every victim left a lasting impact, like Athletic Director and wrestling coach Chris Hixon.

“I feel like I lost a second father,” said student Karlos Valentin. “Coach Hixon was a man of great honor and integrity. He put passion into everything he did. He was a wrestling coach and if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have a wrestling program at the school.”

Geography teacher Scott Beigel died protecting students. This was his first year at the school.

“He moved from a school that he did not think was as safe to come here and obviously, the irony is this is where he’s not gonna get to leave,” said fellow teacher Gregory Pittman.

Some of the young victims were athletes or were preparing for college.

This tragedy is a reminder of the frailty of life.

“It just taught me, you know. Life is too precious. I got lucky, I got to see [Coach Hixon and Coach Feis] an hour before this tragedy happened, I got to hug them both,” said Valentin.

“People need to pay attention to their surroundings and we need to pay attention to each other,” said Dean.

The wrestling team was supposed to take part in a district wrestling match on Friday.

That has been postponed to next week. But the athletes are training even harder, because they’re determined to win it for their beloved mentor, Coach Hixon.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

