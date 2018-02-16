Parents on edge after unfounded threats to Tampa Bay area high school campuses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rumors of additional school threats are impacting campuses in the Tampa Bay area and across Florida.

Grandparent Yolanda Gant immediately got on the phone after getting a robo call from the Hillsborough County School District on Friday.

“I got real nervous, so I decided to call the school to make sure everything was safe,” said Gant.

Officials sent a message to parents following rumors of threats at several schools Friday.

The threat allegedly comes from a South Carolina teen, wearing a mask and holding a weapon, with the caption “Round Two Florida Tomorrow.”

It has parents on edge following the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The teen was arrested, but the image continues to be shared, prompting many to believe the threat still exists.

Hillsborough County district officials were bombarded with calls from parents all day Friday.

“So, we wanted to send out that message today so parents know we are aware of the social media post and that law enforcement and school security have investigated them,” said spokeswoman Tanya Arja.

The same post has gone around Pinellas, Manatee and Polk counties.

All claims have been unfounded.

“This might be a really good chance to remind their students of appropriate media use and maybe monitor what they’re sharing with their peers,” said Lisa Wolf, spokeswoman for Pinellas County Schools.

Authorities stress that if you come across a threat or post to immediately share it with an adult, a parent or law enforcement.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

