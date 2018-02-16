Parents of accused Seminole Heights killer to appear in court today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The parents of accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Rosita and Howell Donaldson are set to appear before Judge Mark Wolfe.

Their son is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Howell Donaldson III killed Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. All four victims were walking alone in the dark in the Seminole Heights community at the time they were each shot.

Donaldson’s parents are refusing to answer questions from prosecutors about their son.

Prosecutors want them held in contempt of court, fined, or possibly jailed.

