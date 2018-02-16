Parents of accused Seminole Heights killer to appear in court today

By Published:
Rosita and Howell Donaldson Jr. in court on Thursday, Dec. 7.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The parents of accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Rosita and Howell Donaldson are set to appear before Judge Mark Wolfe.

Their son is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Howell Donaldson III killed Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. All four victims were walking alone in the dark in the Seminole Heights community at the time they were each shot.

Donaldson’s parents are refusing to answer questions from prosecutors about their son.

Prosecutors want them held in contempt of court, fined, or possibly jailed.

You can watch the court hearing on WFLA.com and on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

MORE ON THE SEMINOLE HEIGHTS MURDERS-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s