No medal for Lindsey Vonn in Olympic super-G

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

There will be no medal for American skier Lindsey Vonn in the Olympic super-G at the Pyeongchang Games.

She had a fast run going before a mistake near the bottom cost her valuable time. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein leads after the opening eight racers.

Vonn will have another chance in the downhill.

At age 33, she is trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal.

She won bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games — to go with her downhill gold — but missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics after surgery on her right knee.

___

12:10 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn had a strong run going in the Olympic super-G until a mistake near the bottom that could cost her a Pyeongchang Olympic medal.

Vonn was the first racer out of the starting gate. The race was delayed an hour due to strong winds at the top.

At age 33, Vonn is trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal.

She won bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games — to go with her downhill gold — but missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics after surgery on her right knee.

