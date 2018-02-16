New ‘text bomb’ bug causes Apple devices to crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) — Apple devices are getting infected by an issue called a “text bomb” for the second time in 2018.

This time, the iOS 11.2.5 has a major flaw caused by a Unicode symbol, which is a character that visually represents text or a letter in another language. But, the text is actually a virus.

International software engineers recently found that two specific Telegu Indian language Unicode symbols can crash any Apple device when used.

Here’s how it works.

When an Apple user receives a message with the virus text, the device being used will completely shut down.

Then, when you go to reboot your device, this bug will lock-up the Messages app as well.

According to The Verge, Apple will be releasing a patch to fix this serious issue ahead of its newest update.

The iOS 11.3 revamp is scheduled to come out in the spring.

