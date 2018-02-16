Lindsey Vonn finishes off the podium in her first race at 2018 Olympics

Lindsey Vonn

Gold: Anna Veith (Austria)
Silver: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)
Bronze: Lara Gut (Switzerland)

Austria’s Anna Veith became the first woman to successfully defend an Olympic super-G gold medal. Veith, who was known as Anna Fenninger in Sochi, missed all of the 2015-16 season and most of the 2016-17 season due to injury.

Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather claimed the silver medal, besting Switzerland’s Lara Gut by just .01 seconds.

Vonn, in her first Olympic race since 2010, finished tied for fifth.

 

The start of the race was delayed one hour due to strong winds. 

Vonn is expected to return to the snow Tuesday in the downhill. She won the 2010 Olympic gold medal in the event. 

The next Alpine skiing event is men’s giant slalom on Saturday, when Ted Ligety will race to defend his Olympic title. 

Schedule:

 

