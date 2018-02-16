Life Hacks: Easy tips to turn a bad hair day into a good one

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Here in humid Florida, we need a special arsenal of tricks for our hair. We have some easy hacks you can use to tackle any bad hair day.

Beauty experts say the biggest mistake people make with hair is thinking that a polished look needs to take a lot time, and using a lot of products.

For stylist Natalia Rosado, beauty is not just her career, it’s her passion. And what she loves to do,  make it easy for woman to get the look they want.

When it comes to soft, healthy hair my secret is coconut oil. Quick, easy in five minutes you hair looks beautiful,” she said.

That’s right, the same thing you are using in your kitchen you can use in your bathroom.

“The fact, this is already in your house makes it so convenient especially when you need something quick,” said Rosado.

Just add it to any conditioner.

“Mix it up over and over and lather it into your hands and apply it to your ends,” said Rosado.

Hair tricks are something Sara McFarland relies on. Her favorite trick is dry shampoo.

“I am the kind of person that wakes up 15 minutes before I actually have to be anywhere, so that’s basically my life saver,” said McFarland.

McFarland is putting a hair styling hack to the test for us.  For quick, beachy waves, you can pull your hair into a ponytail, section it off and curl it right there. Then just take it down

McFarland says she just touches up the front to style to her liking.

Did you know there are different hair brushes that you should use to get good results on different hair styles.

