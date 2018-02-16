Ignite the Light

Every 8 minutes, a young adult is diagnosed with cancer. This cancer-world changing event will be a night of raising funds and awareness for young adult fighters, survivors, and caregivers!

Spark the Way’s 3rd Annual Ignite the Light Gala will be hosted at the Tampa Garden Club on March 3rd, from 6:00-9:00 with a VIP Pre-Party from 5:30-6:00 for our sponsors, donors, and volunteers and an after party for all guests from 9:00-10:00.

 The night will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction.
Programming is then continued, while dinner and dessert is served. Throughout the night, young adult advocates will bring the truth and reality of young adult cancer to life and Spark the Way partners and initiatives will be introduced to combat the struggle.

Our goal is to raise the much needed funds to support this neglected gap of young adults in need, as well as raise the financial support to keep the mission of Spark the Way alive. The night concludes with an after party in the garden overlooking Tampa Bay.

Over the last 2 years, we’ve collectively raised almost $30,000 at the gala fundraisers, and this year, with a goal of 300 guests, we hope to double those funds. We hope you’ll join us to Ignite the Light!

Black tie optional. Deadline for ticket purchase is 02/19!
Go to http://www.SparktheWay.org for details!

