Hundreds of Jefferson High School students take field trip to see ‘Black Panther’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Step by step, more than 750 students from Jefferson High School took a walk to class. But this time, the classroom was AMC West Shore 14 at WestShore Plaza.

The Marvel film “Black Panther” opened on Friday and administrators at Jefferson saw the film as a good opportunity to teach a few lessons.

“Hopefully students will see themselves. They may even question the opportunities in this movie to learn even just a little bit about the African diaspora…which is kind of exciting to me as a teacher,” said Gwendolyn Henderson.

This isn’t the first time a movie has been a lesson plan.

In past years, Jefferson marched to see the movies “Selma,” “Red Tails,” “Race” and last year, “Hidden Figures.”

Each film is a chance to teach a lesson.

“Everyone has that potential for leadership and have a hero inside of them, in school and outside of school,” said principal Bobby Quinn

Apparently, it worked.

After the film ended, News Channel 8 spoke with two of the students who said they loved it and took away a great deal.

“It was really amazing. It was cool to see a cast that was that diverse,” said Cassie Thomas.

“That you should lead matter [no] what and never stand down,” agreed Lizzie Bilogo Nguema.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: