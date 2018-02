HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are on scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday evening.

The accident occurred at Memorial Highway and Civic Road.

Traffic is being diverted northbound Memorial to Webb Road, back to Hillsborough.

Both lanes of southbound Memorial Hwy are still open.

To avoid delays, motorists should avoid the areas.

